Pete & Gerry's settles class action over 'free range' egg claims

Egg seller Pete & Gerry’s Organics LLC has settled a class action lawsuit accusing it of deceiving consumers by claiming that its Nellie’s brand free range eggs come from hens that can “peck, perch and play on plenty of green grass.”

In a stipulation filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Pete & Gerry’s and the consumers who filed the 2019 lawsuit agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice in light of the settlement. The terms of the deal were confidential.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZSDEqZ