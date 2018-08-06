FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 9:37 PM / in 2 hours

Federal judge dismisses most of Electrolux dryer fire suits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has dismissed on judicial economy grounds most of a property insurer’s lawsuit against Electrolux Home Products over allegedly defective clothes dryers that caught fire.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson in Allentown in his Friday order dismissed more than 60 claims included in a lawsuit brought by Allstate Insurance Co on behalf of consumers nationwide it had indemnified for fire-related property damage.

