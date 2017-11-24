FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eliquis plaintiffs tell MDL judge preemption does not apply to them
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Eliquis plaintiffs tell MDL judge preemption does not apply to them

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

More than a dozen plaintiffs on Tuesday asked a federal judge not to dismiss their claims over blood thinner Eliquis as preempted by federal law, saying a previous ruling on the issue in the multidistrict litigation did not apply to them.

The 18 plaintiffs urged Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who is overseeing the MDL, to remand their cases to Delaware state court, where they had been filed earlier this year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mZj6Lu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.