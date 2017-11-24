Eliquis plaintiffs tell MDL judge preemption does not apply to them

More than a dozen plaintiffs on Tuesday asked a federal judge not to dismiss their claims over blood thinner Eliquis as preempted by federal law, saying a previous ruling on the issue in the multidistrict litigation did not apply to them.

The 18 plaintiffs urged Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who is overseeing the MDL, to remand their cases to Delaware state court, where they had been filed earlier this year.

