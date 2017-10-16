Federal judge throws out 24 Eliquis suits in forum ruling

A Manhattan federal judge has tossed 24 cases in the multidistrict litigation over blood thinner Eliquis, finding the plaintiffs’ state law claims were preempted by the regulatory authority of the Food and Drug Administration.

Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in two separate opinions on Thursday and Friday rejected plaintiffs’ arguments that their cases had been improperly removed from state court. Eliquis makers Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co were in line with the so-called forum defendant rule, she said.

