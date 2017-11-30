FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge wipes out nearly all cases in Eliquis MDL
November 30, 2017 / 1:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge wipes out nearly all cases in Eliquis MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed almost all cases in the multidistrict litigation over Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Pfizer, Inc.’s blood thinner Eliquis, calling the plaintiffs’ arguments “unavailaing.”

Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed with prejudice 54 cases that had accused of the drug makers of failing to warn that taking Eliquis could lead to the excessive internal bleeding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ApTZH2

