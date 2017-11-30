Federal judge wipes out nearly all cases in Eliquis MDL

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed almost all cases in the multidistrict litigation over Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Pfizer, Inc.’s blood thinner Eliquis, calling the plaintiffs’ arguments “unavailaing.”

Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed with prejudice 54 cases that had accused of the drug makers of failing to warn that taking Eliquis could lead to the excessive internal bleeding.

