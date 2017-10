Endo International PLC said it has reached an agreement to resolve “virtually all known U.S. mesh product liability claims,” against it ending approximately 22,000 cases in a long-running multidistrict litigation.

Dublin-based Endo in a statement on Monday said the company has set aside $775 million to cover those claims.

