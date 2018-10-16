FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer seeks to intervene in Endo testosterone replacement settlement

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Gemini Insurance Co has asked a federal judge in Chicago for permission to intervene in Endo International’s settlement of testosterone replacement claims, which it says tries to shift liability onto the insurer.

Endo in June announced a definitive master settlement agreement of all testosterone replacement claims pending against its subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals. The company did not disclose financial terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RRbrtW

