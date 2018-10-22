FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 22, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Plaintiffs ask SCOTUS to lift stay of youth climate change lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A group of young people suing the U.S. government for not adequately responding to the threat of climate change on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration’s request to stay their case, which is scheduled to go to trial next week.

The 2015 lawsuit filed by 21 activists, aged 11 to 22, in federal court in Eugene, Oregon, claims injuries resulting from U.S. government policies plaintiffs say failed to curb or even encouraged carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2POMmOQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.