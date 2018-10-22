Plaintiffs ask SCOTUS to lift stay of youth climate change lawsuit

A group of young people suing the U.S. government for not adequately responding to the threat of climate change on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration’s request to stay their case, which is scheduled to go to trial next week.

The 2015 lawsuit filed by 21 activists, aged 11 to 22, in federal court in Eugene, Oregon, claims injuries resulting from U.S. government policies plaintiffs say failed to curb or even encouraged carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

