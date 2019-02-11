Youth plaintiffs ask 9th Circuit to block federal gov't from issuing oil, coal permits

A group of young Americans suing the U.S. government for allegedly knowingly causing climate change has urged the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to enjoin the federal government from issuing coal and fossil fuel extraction permits on public lands.

The young plaintiffs, who claim the government’s policies violate their constitutional rights and the public trust doctrine, on Friday said that allowing the ongoing extraction of coal, oil and gas would prevent them from obtaining full remedy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RWSJzU