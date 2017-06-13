Essure contraceptive users can sue Bayer in Missouri state court - judge

A group of 57 women who claim they were injured by Bayer Corp's contraceptive device Essure can pursue their lawsuit against the company in Missouri state court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Ross in St. Louis on Monday ruled Bayer failed to establish that various non-Missouri residents' cases had been fraudulently joined with two local plaintiffs' claims, and he declined to exercise federal jurisdiction.

