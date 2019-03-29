Bayer wins bid to toss some Essure injury claims as time-barred

A federal judge has dismissed some claims by 12 women accusing Bayer AG of failing to warn of the dangers associated with its Essure birth control device agreeing with the drugmaker that they were brought too late, in a ruling that could have broader implications for litigation over the device.

But U.S. District Judge John Padova in Philadelphia on Wednesday ruled six of the 12 women had put forward sufficient evidence to argue they could not have suspected their injuries were caused by Essure before a two-year statute of limitations lapsed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uxZrTJ