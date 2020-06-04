Illinois top court says out-of-state women can't sue Bayer over Essure

Illinois’ top court on Thursday ruled that 160 out-of-state women could not pursue lawsuits in the state alleging Bayer AG failed to warn of the dangers associated with its Essure birth control device.

The Illinois Supreme Court held the state’s courts could not exercise jurisdiction over an out-of-state defendant like Bayer in lawsuits alleging personal injuries that occurred in other states caused by products made outside of Illinois.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A0Y0DL