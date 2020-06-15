Indiana top court says Bayer can challenge 36 women's Essure injury claims

Indiana’s top court has ruled that an appellate court wrongly allowed 36 women to move forward with lawsuits against Bayer AG alleging they were injured by its Essure birth control device without assessing the viability of all of their claims.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday said an appellate court failed to address claims by the women over Bayer’s marketing, labeling and training of doctors after determining federal law did not preempt their claim that Essure was defective.

