J&J's Ethicon cleared of liability in another federal pelvic mesh trial

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon was not liable for the injuries that a Texas woman blamed on the company’s pelvic mesh device, a federal jury decided on Thursday.

The verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas cleared Ethicon of allegations that it defectively designed the so-called Gynecare TVT-Secur device, a “miniature” mesh product used to treat female stress urinary incontinence.

