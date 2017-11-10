FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J's Ethicon cleared of liability in another federal pelvic mesh trial
November 10, 2017 / 10:08 PM / in an hour

J&J's Ethicon cleared of liability in another federal pelvic mesh trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon was not liable for the injuries that a Texas woman blamed on the company’s pelvic mesh device, a federal jury decided on Thursday.

The verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas cleared Ethicon of allegations that it defectively designed the so-called Gynecare TVT-Secur device, a “miniature” mesh product used to treat female stress urinary incontinence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iL3jKR

