Pa. court upholds $12.5 mln mesh verdict against J&J over BMS challenge

A Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting jurisdiction does not invalidate a $12.5 million jury award issued against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Inc in a case alleging injuries from the companies’ transvaginal mesh.

The New Jersey-based companies argued the high court’s June 2017 decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, which held state courts cannot hear claims against companies not based in the state when the alleged injuries did not occur there, meant Indiana resident Patricia Hammons could not sue them in Pennsylvania court.

