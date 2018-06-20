FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 20, 2018 / 11:54 PM / in an hour

Pa. court upholds $12.5 mln mesh verdict against J&J over BMS challenge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting jurisdiction does not invalidate a $12.5 million jury award issued against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Inc in a case alleging injuries from the companies’ transvaginal mesh.

The New Jersey-based companies argued the high court’s June 2017 decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, which held state courts cannot hear claims against companies not based in the state when the alleged injuries did not occur there, meant Indiana resident Patricia Hammons could not sue them in Pennsylvania court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K5yAEX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.