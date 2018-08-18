FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 18, 2018 / 2:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Massive verdicts renew debate over 'junk science' in the courtroom

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Recent high-profile jury verdicts in products liability cases against Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG unit Monsanto have put a new spotlight on science in the courtroom, but legal experts said judges are unlikely to change the way they evaluate evidence and expert witnesses ahead of trials.

A St. Louis jury last month ordered J&J to pay $4.7 billion to 22 women and their families in a trial over its talc-based products allegedly causing ovarian cancer, while Monsanto on Aug. 10 was handed a $289 million verdict in a San Francisco case alleging its glyphosate-containing weed killer Roundup caused a man’s lymphatic cancer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MxMVy5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.