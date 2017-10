A federal appeals court has reinstated a class action against drugmakers by consumers alleging economic losses due to the packaging of eye medication.

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit said the trial court had erred in dismissing the plaintiffs’ case for standing, applying too narrow of a definition of consumer protection statutes.

