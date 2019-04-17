All but one case in Farxiga MDL resolved, lawyers say

All but one of the lawsuits in a multidistrict litigation over Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca’s Type II diabetes drug Farxiga have been resolved, lawyers for the drug companies said in a court filing on Tuesday.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for the drug companies said they had reached agreements in principle to settle nine of the 10 cases remaining in the MDL. They did not give any details about those agreements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GroQp6