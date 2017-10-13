FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury clears Federal Signal of liability in siren hearing loss suit
October 13, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 8 days

Jury clears Federal Signal of liability in siren hearing loss suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania state jury has found Federal Signal Corp’s firetruck sirens were not unreasonably dangerous or defectively designed, clearing the company of liability for the hearing loss of four Pittsburgh firefighters.

The jury in the Pittsburgh Court of Common Pleas, Allegheny County, deliberated for less than two hours at the end of a two-week trial before reaching its verdict, the company said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hG0zxR

