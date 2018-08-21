Pennsylvania appeals court tosses firefighters' lawsuit over siren noise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday upheld a grant of summary judgment to Federal Signal Corp in a lawsuit brought by eight Pittsburgh firefighters who claimed the company’s sirens caused them permanent hearing loss.

In a 2-1 opinion the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh held that an alternative siren design the firefighters said would have been safer did not adequately consider the needs of other road users.

