Embryo tank maker ducks class action over failure at California clinic

A federal judge has rejected a bid for class certification brought by women whose frozen eggs and embryos were destroyed during the failure of a cryopreservation tank at a San Francisco fertility clinic in 2018.

In the case against tank manufacturer Chart Industries Inc, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Tuesday said certifying a class of 600 women whose eggs and embryos were stored at Pacific Fertility Center would not result in significant efficiencies given the need for individual trials.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z34k6h