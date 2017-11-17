Fiat says plaintiff expert unfit to prove economic loss claims in hacking suit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Fiat Chrysler has urged a federal judge to exclude testimony by a researcher whose methodology and background the company said did not reliably support economic damages claimed in a proposed class action alleging cybersecurity vulnerabilities in Jeep vehicles.

FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Italian-controlled carmaker Fiat Chrysler, and co-defendant Harman International Industries, Inc., a Connecticut-based manufacturer of automotive information and entertainment systems, moved the strike the witness’ testimony on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

