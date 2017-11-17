FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat says plaintiff expert unfit to prove economic loss claims in hacking suit
November 17, 2017 / 11:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fiat says plaintiff expert unfit to prove economic loss claims in hacking suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Fiat Chrysler has urged a federal judge to exclude testimony by a researcher whose methodology and background the company said did not reliably support economic damages claimed in a proposed class action alleging cybersecurity vulnerabilities in Jeep vehicles.

FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Italian-controlled carmaker Fiat Chrysler, and co-defendant Harman International Industries, Inc., a Connecticut-based manufacturer of automotive information and entertainment systems, moved the strike the witness’ testimony on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j4tc8P

