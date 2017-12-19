FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Federal judge allows limited claims over Fiat touchscreen to go ahead

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit by a Kansas couple over Fiat Chrysler Group’s allegedly defective in-vehicle dashboard touchscreens to go ahead, tossing the plaintiffs’ class action claims.

Judge Kathryn Vratil of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on Friday partially denied the carmaker’s motion to dismiss, ruling plaintiffs had sufficiently pleaded state law claims relating to their car’s ordinary functions and should be allowed to proceed with those.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BJPqIm

