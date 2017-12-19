Federal judge allows limited claims over Fiat touchscreen to go ahead

A federal judge has narrowed a lawsuit by a Kansas couple over Fiat Chrysler Group’s allegedly defective in-vehicle dashboard touchscreens to go ahead, tossing the plaintiffs’ class action claims.

Judge Kathryn Vratil of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on Friday partially denied the carmaker’s motion to dismiss, ruling plaintiffs had sufficiently pleaded state law claims relating to their car’s ordinary functions and should be allowed to proceed with those.

