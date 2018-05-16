Fiat makes last-ditch effort to have hacking case thrown out by 7th Circuit

Fiat Chrysler told a federal judge overseeing a lawsuit alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles that it would ask the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear its petition to toss the case, just hours after the judge set a July trial date in the litigation.

Fiat, which in April unsuccessfully petitioned the federal appeals court to hear its interlocutory appeal, on Tuesday said it would file a motion for reconsideration with the 7th Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L9HHVI