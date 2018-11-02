Westlaw News
November 2, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Auto industry groups urge SCOTUS to toss Fiat hacking lawsuits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Industry and tort reform groups have called on the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify a class of consumers suing Fiat Chrysler over some of its trucks’ alleged vulnerability to hacking, saying the claims threatened technological progress and risked exposing companies to unchecked liability.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, The National Association of Manufacturers, the American Tort Reform Association and The Wireless Association in individual amici briefs submitted this week urged the high court to take up the case and find the class action plaintiffs lacked standing because they suffered only hypothetical injuries.

