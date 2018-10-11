Judge sets trial for Jeep hacking class action

A federal judge has scheduled a trial in a class action alleging Fiat Chrysler Jeep vehicles are vulnerable to hacking, denying the company’s last-minute bid to have the three-year-old litigation tossed on jurisdictional grounds.

U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois ordered a trial for March 2019 and said it was too late for FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian-American carmaker, to argue he lacked personal jurisdiction over Michigan and Missouri Jeep buyers who joined the class action.

