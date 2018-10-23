FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Parties in Fiat hacking case spar over class notices

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Lawyers behind a class action claiming Fiat Chrysler trucks are vulnerable to hacking are objecting to the company’s proposed notice to class members in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri on the grounds that it encourages people to opt out of the case.

U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois, who oversees the litigation, has asked the parties to submit proposed notices to inform class members of their potential claims ahead of the trial. Reagan will later issue a ruling on the proposals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yZkLmX

