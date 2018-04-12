FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 12, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Plaintiff urges judge to keep Fitbit heart-monitoring lawsuit beating

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

An Arizona man accusing Fitbit Inc of falsely advertising the accuracy of the heart-rate-monitoring technology of its wearable fitness trackers urged a federal judge to deny a motion to dismiss brought by the company.

In his opposition to Fitbit’s March motion to dismiss, plaintiff Rob Dun said Fitbit failed to raise any credible arguments warranting dismissal. The case is before U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HtdgbT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.