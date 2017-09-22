California appeals court partially reverses judgment over defective Ford cars

By Tina Bellon A California appeals court partially reversed a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to automaker Ford Motor Company in a case over whether two California plaintiffs can claim breach of warranty for their defective vehicles under federal law.

In their unanimous Thursday ruling, judges Lee Edmon, Monica Bachner and Luis Lavin of the California Court of Appeal for the Second District, Division 3, said one of the plaintiffs had viable claims under a federal warranty act.

