Fed. judge floats denial of Ford touchscreen class action settlement

A federal judge on Thursday slammed lawyers representing a class of Ford owners suing over allegedly defective touchscreens, calling the settlement deal they reached troubling and saying it showed “indicia of collusion” with the company.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco asked plaintiffs’ lawyers to explain why he should not reject the proposed settlement, saying the likely relief to the class was “highly questionable” and dwarfed by the $22 million in requested attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JM0llA