June 8, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge lambastes proposed settlement in Ford touchscreen class action

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing a long-running class action alleging touchscreens in Ford vehicles are defective and unsafe has rebuked plaintiffs’ lawyers over what he called a “problematic” settlement proposal.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said plaintiffs had failed to submit any estimates of the potential amount of recovery, the size of the class or the minimum and maximum value of class claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JH4wCm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
