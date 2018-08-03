Ford able to cut only some touchscreen classes after settlement collapse

A federal judge overseeing consumer class action lawsuits against Ford over allegedly defective touchscreens has decertified a class of Massachusetts consumers but allowed others to head to trial following the collapse of a previous settlement agreement.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco denied Ford’s request to decertify classes of consumers in California and Washington alleging warranty claims and claims based on ownership of used cars.

