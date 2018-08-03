FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford able to cut only some touchscreen classes after settlement collapse

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing consumer class action lawsuits against Ford over allegedly defective touchscreens has decertified a class of Massachusetts consumers but allowed others to head to trial following the collapse of a previous settlement agreement.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco denied Ford’s request to decertify classes of consumers in California and Washington alleging warranty claims and claims based on ownership of used cars.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OFCC9F

