Some 500 women suing Merck & Co over its osteoporosis drug Fosamax have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a federal appeals court ruling that allowed their cases to move forward.

In a Thursday filing in response to Merck’s Sept. 13 brief to the high court, the plaintiffs said the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March 2017 had rightly decided Merck’s evidence did not support summary judgment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S39IRw