Product liability claims need specific facts, Mass. high court rules

Plaintiffs bringing product liability claims in Massachusetts must make specific allegations about how products caused their injury, the state’s highest court ruled Friday.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court dismissed a lawsuit against Sanofi medical device unit Genzyme Corp over a knee injection, reversing a lower court judge’s ruling that the plaintiff, Patricia Dunn, could go forward with her claims because she did not have access to information that would have allowed her to be more specific.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cphOBl