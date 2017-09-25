Judge allows advertising suit over Canada Dry Ginger Ale to proceed

A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday allowed a proposed class action to proceed on jurisdictional grounds that accuses Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc of falsely advertising the ginger content of its Canada Dry brand ginger ale.

Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the plaintiffs could bring claims based on the company’s advertising campaign and ruled that the allegations were not preempted by federal law.

