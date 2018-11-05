Dr Pepper has to face health, labeling claims over Canada Dry Ginger Ale

A U.S. magistrate judge in California allowed the bulk of claims in a consumer class action lawsuit against Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc over the ginger content and advertised health benefits of its Canada Dry Ginger Ale to proceed, saying the company took advantage of “the health halo of ginger.”

In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, denied most of the arguments in Dr Pepper’s summary judgment motion, finding the plaintiffs had presented sufficient evidence to allow their false advertising claims to go to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AOBr2S