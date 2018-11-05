Westlaw News
November 5, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Dr Pepper has to face health, labeling claims over Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A U.S. magistrate judge in California allowed the bulk of claims in a consumer class action lawsuit against Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc over the ginger content and advertised health benefits of its Canada Dry Ginger Ale to proceed, saying the company took advantage of “the health halo of ginger.”

In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, denied most of the arguments in Dr Pepper’s summary judgment motion, finding the plaintiffs had presented sufficient evidence to allow their false advertising claims to go to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AOBr2S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.