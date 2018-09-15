FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Givaudan must face popcorn factory workers' claims -judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Givaudan Flavors Corp must face a lawsuit brought by workers at an Indiana ConAgra Brands factory who claim they developed a disease known as “popcorn lung” from chemicals supplied by the Swiss flavoring and fragrance company used in making microwave popcorn, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday found that a jury should decide whether Givaudan was liable for failing to warn the employees about the chemicals' risks, reversing a lower court judge who found that Givaudan was not liable because it relied on ConAgra to warn them. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NbpdZQ

