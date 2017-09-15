FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge denies GSK new trial over Reed Smith lawyer's suicide
September 15, 2017 / 6:32 PM / a month ago

Federal judge denies GSK new trial over Reed Smith lawyer's suicide

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has denied GlaxoSmithKline’s request for a new trial and affirmed a $3 million verdict in a lawsuit brought by the wife of a lawyer who committed suicide while taking a generic version of its antidepressant Paxil.

In his Thursday order, Judge William Hart of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois rejected arguments by GSK that its defense was hampered by improper jury instructions, surprise witnesses and limits to cross-examination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f0H16q

