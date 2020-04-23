Westlaw News
April 23, 2020 / 6:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawyer largely loses bid to boost fees, avoid paying Avandia MDL attorneys

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Texas lawyer who settled Illinois state court cases over GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia for $10.5 million has lost an appeal of an order requiring $735,000 of those funds be paid to lawyers in related federal multidistrict litigation.

The Illinois Appellate Court, Fifth District also upheld a judge’s decision to reduce Steven Johnson’s fees by $1.84 million. But it also said a fee sharing agreement he struck with another lawyer was unenforceable, allowing him to claim $242,130 in fees the other attorney was awarded.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bsWlEt

