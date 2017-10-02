FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court declines to hear GSK appeal in Paxil birth defect case
October 2, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 18 days ago

Supreme Court declines to hear GSK appeal in Paxil birth defect case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Illinois court ruling that allowed six out-of-state mothers and their children to pursue a lawsuit in the state over birth defects they blamed on GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s antidepressant Paxil.

The order left standing an August 2016 ruling against the UK-based drugmaker by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, that rejected the company’s arguments that Illinois’ courts lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xMdfxl

