Supreme Court declines to hear GSK appeal in Paxil birth defect case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Illinois court ruling that allowed six out-of-state mothers and their children to pursue a lawsuit in the state over birth defects they blamed on GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s antidepressant Paxil.

The order left standing an August 2016 ruling against the UK-based drugmaker by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, that rejected the company’s arguments that Illinois’ courts lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

