Case to Watch: Roundup plaintiffs seek expedited trial for terminally ill man

Lawyers representing plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation over claims that Bayer AG unit Monsanto’s glyphosate-containing weedkiller Roundup causes cancer will try to convince the presiding judge to grant an expedited trial to a terminally-ill man.

The lawyers in a motion for trial preference on Nov. 16 asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco for a preferred trial date for 66-year-old California resident Richard Giglio, whose treating oncologist earlier in November told him he has less than 6 months to live.

