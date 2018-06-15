FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 15, 2018 / 1:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fed. judge says not enough evidence to enforce California glyphosate warning

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge denied a request by California’s attorney general to amend an earlier decision that blocked the state from requiring cancer warnings on products containing the popular weed killer glyphosate, saying the weight of the evidence did not support such statements.

The decision by U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento, California is a further win for U.S. farm groups and herbicide manufacturer Monsanto Co, who sued the state of California saying the proposed warnings violated their First Amendment rights. St. Louis-based Monsanto sells glyphosate-containing products widely used by farmers on genetically engineered crops and by consumers on lawns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sWMtyy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.