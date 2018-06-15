Fed. judge says not enough evidence to enforce California glyphosate warning

A federal judge denied a request by California’s attorney general to amend an earlier decision that blocked the state from requiring cancer warnings on products containing the popular weed killer glyphosate, saying the weight of the evidence did not support such statements.

The decision by U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento, California is a further win for U.S. farm groups and herbicide manufacturer Monsanto Co, who sued the state of California saying the proposed warnings violated their First Amendment rights. St. Louis-based Monsanto sells glyphosate-containing products widely used by farmers on genetically engineered crops and by consumers on lawns.

