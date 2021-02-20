6th Circuit rejects lawsuit over claims of GM dashboards cracking

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action against General Motors claiming that the dashboards in some of the company’s trucks were prone to cracking near the airbags, creating a danger of shrapnel in the event of a crash.

Circuit Judge John Nalbandian, writing for a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Thursday that, in light of the fact that the shrapnel scenario has never actually occurred, the plaintiffs failed to show that GM knew of any dangerous defect.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qCi2tr