FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 23, 2018 / 12:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Claims in GM ignition switch MDL for first time drop below 1,000

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The number of personal injury and wrongful death claims in the multidistrict litigation over General Motors defective ignition switches for the first time has fallen below 1,000, lawyers for the company told the federal judge overseeing the cases during a hearing on Tuesday.

“Over 80 percent of the MDL has been resolved and, as we will discuss later, we have our marching orders to make a resolution push,” GM lawyer Richard Godfrey of Kirkland & Ellis told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MIoL4c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.