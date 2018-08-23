Claims in GM ignition switch MDL for first time drop below 1,000

The number of personal injury and wrongful death claims in the multidistrict litigation over General Motors defective ignition switches for the first time has fallen below 1,000, lawyers for the company told the federal judge overseeing the cases during a hearing on Tuesday.

“Over 80 percent of the MDL has been resolved and, as we will discuss later, we have our marching orders to make a resolution push,” GM lawyer Richard Godfrey of Kirkland & Ellis told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MIoL4c