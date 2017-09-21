FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge approves plaintiff's expert in GM crash case
September 21, 2017 / 9:47 PM / in a month

Federal judge approves plaintiff's expert in GM crash case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Colorado on Wednesday denied motions by General Motors and seatbelt supplier TRW Vehicle Safety Systems Inc to block the plaintiffs’ expert from testifying in a lawsuit alleging the companies’ flawed designs rendered a man a paraplegic in a 2013 crash.

Judge William Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado said he did not find logical errors in the opinions of vehicle design expert Stephen Syson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wCacId

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
