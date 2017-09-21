Federal judge approves plaintiff's expert in GM crash case

A federal judge in Colorado on Wednesday denied motions by General Motors and seatbelt supplier TRW Vehicle Safety Systems Inc to block the plaintiffs’ expert from testifying in a lawsuit alleging the companies’ flawed designs rendered a man a paraplegic in a 2013 crash.

Judge William Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado said he did not find logical errors in the opinions of vehicle design expert Stephen Syson.

