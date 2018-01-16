FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Federal judge rules GM had no duty to warn in pickup fuel tank accident

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge found General Motors and its pre-bankruptcy entity could not be held liable for their alleged failure to warn of a defectively designed pickup truck fuel tank that exploded in an accident and caused severe burns to the driver of another car.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in the Northern District of Georgia on Thursday ruled that both General Motors’ pre-bankruptcy entity, as well as the current company, had no obligation to warn a distant third party and dismissed the woman’s lawsuit on most counts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DmuZSM

