U.S. judge in GM airbag suit suggests claim tied to ignition switch MDL
November 2, 2017 / 9:59 PM / in 21 minutes

U.S. judge in GM airbag suit suggests claim tied to ignition switch MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal judge presiding over a New York man’s lawsuit against General Motors over an allegedly faulty airbag, has suggested the case may be related to the ongoing multidistrict litigation over the automaker’s faulty ignition switches.

Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in an order on Wednesday said her attention was drawn to a section of the plaintiff’s deposition testimony when she reviewed motion papers filed by both parties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h80xCK

