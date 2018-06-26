Q&A: Brady Center's Lowy on 10th anniversary of Heller ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ten years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, holding that the Constitution’s Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm within the home for purposes such as self-defense.

The 5-4 ruling, widely regarded as a win for gun advocates, struck down the district’s restrictive handgun statute and found that the right to have arms within the home exists independent of service in a militia.

