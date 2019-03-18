Fed. judge approves $38 mln Taurus defective handgun settlement

A federal judge has approved a $38 million class action settlement between Brazilian gun maker Forjas Taurus and the 255,000 U.S. owners of its Rossi brand revolvers, which allegedly had defective safeties that allowed the guns to fire when dropped.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres in Miami, Florida, in an order on Friday granted preliminary approval of the settlement, which only covers claims for economic loss, not those for personal injury or property damage.

