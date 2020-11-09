Ohio cities sue to make state maintain database for gun background checks

Ohio cities Columbus and Dayton have sued the state Attorney General’s office for what they call its “continuing and dangerous failure” to maintain databases used in criminal background checks for gun purchasers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the Court of Common Pleas in Franklin County, seeks a court order compelling the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI), a division of the Attorney General’s office, to comply with state law requiring it to maintain up-to-date and accurate databases of criminal convictions that disqualify people from buying guns or being hired as teachers or police officers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kf9IvA